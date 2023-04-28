Janice Yu reports on the collapsed parking garage and cleanup from Lower Manhattan.

People reunited with vehicles near collapsed parking garage in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The four buildings adjacent to the collapsed garage remain evacuated, but there was some good news Thursday as people were finally reunited with their cars that were parked nearby.

The garage at 27 Beekman Street was closed shortly after the collapse because officials were worried about the structural stability.

People were unable to get their cars until Thursday evening.

Eyewitness News saw car owners carefully inspecting their cars.

None of the cars seemed to have major damage, but they were covered in dust and debris.

Meanwhile, the meticulous process of demolishing the collapsed garage continues.

The city's Department of Buildings shared pictures saying they are monitoring to make sure the demolition process does not cause any issues for the nearby buildings or the people living and working close by.

Later Friday, friends and family with gather for Willis Moore's funeral.

The 59-year-old manager of the garage is believed to have been in his office on the second floor when the garage came crashing down.

Mayor Eric Adams is expected to attend the funeral.

The demolition and cleanup is going to take a while. Officials have said they don't want to rush it to ensure everyone's safety.

The deconstruction of the building is being coordinated with the building department's investigation.

