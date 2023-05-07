Another NYC parking garage gets vacate order over safety concerns

TIMES SQUARE, New York (WABC) -- Another parking structure in New York City has been partially vacated, this time in Times Square.

The Buildings Department says the partial vacate order was issued to the parking garage, located on West 40th Street, over safety concerns.

This latest order comes as the Buildings Department continues inspections of garages across the city following last month's deadly collapse in Lower Manhattan.

In the weeks following the devastating incident, at least seven other garages in the city have received similar partial vacate orders.

4 more NYC garages shut down in aftermath of deadly parking structure collapse

