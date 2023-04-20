In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we continue our coverage of the deadly parking garage collapse in Lower Manhattan.

Extra Time: Everything we know about the Lower Manhattan parking garage collapse

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we continue our coverage of the deadly parking garage collapse in Lower Manhattan.

It's been nearly 24 hours since the initial calls for help, but the entire site remained unstable and unsafe to enter on Wednesday night.

Heavy machinery is being used to slowly remove cars and clear debris. The big concern is for another collapse and for hazardous materials leading to fires or explosions. The clean up at the site could take weeks.

Authorities say the parking garage manager was killed, his body found by the FDNY's robotic dog. Seven other people were treated for injuries related to the collapse.

On Wednesday, the Manhattan district attorney's office confirmed that it was now investigating the incident.

Our team of reporters covered all the angles including what we know about the victim, the building code violations against the parking garage, and the technology used to get a look inside the rubble.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.