Extra Time: VP Kamala Harris makes 1st comments since President Biden's seismic decision

The race for the White House is now a scramble as Vice President Kamala Harris makes her first public comments since President Joe Biden's seismic decision to drop out.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we detail the race for the White House, which is now a scramble as Vice President Kamala Harris makes her first public comments since President Joe Biden's seismic decision to drop out.

A little more than 24 hours after Biden dropped out of the race, Harris moved swiftly to shore up support for the Democratic nomination.

On Monday, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was among the key Democrats who endorsed her. Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies plan to meet with Harris in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the vice president was in Delaware Monday afternoon, holding her first campaign event since the president dropped out of the race.

ABC's Christiane Cordero joins us from Washington, D.C. with more.

In addition, Christopher Faricy, professor of political science at Syracuse University, also joins us with his take.

Here are the major headlines from Monday's show:

Secret Service director says 'we failed' in Trump shooting hearing

The head of the Secret Service faced tough questions on Capitol Hill Monday, from both sides of the political aisle.

Director Kimberly Cheatle admitted her agency failed on the day of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

ABC's Jaclyn Lee has more.

Delivery workers can trade in uncertified e-bikes for safer equipment

It started with the fire department - cracking down on dangerous and uncertified ebikes and mopeds. now -

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is taking the crackdown on dangerous and uncertified e-bikes and mopeds to a new level, in order to stop the use of dangerous lithium-ion batteries.

A $2 million plan announced was announced on Monday, with food delivery workers eligible to get a new e-bike and two new legal batteries. One rub - it won't start till the first of the year.

----------

