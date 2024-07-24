Extra Time: Biden's first speech since dropping out of 2024 race, Rattlesnake live cam

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we detail Joe Biden's first speech since dropping out of the Presidential race, Netanyahu calls on Congress to give bipartisan support of Israel and a rattlesnake live cam that is watching a 'mega den'.

As for weather, A shower in the morning followed by a stray thunderstorm on Thursday before we dry out to end the week.

Sunshine and less humid conditions are in store for the weekend.

Other headlines from Wednesday's show:

Rattlesnake Cam

They creep, slither and slide over and around each other by the dozen and now there's a webcam so that anybody can watch them online at any time, even at night.

A "mega den" with as many as 2,000 rattlesnakes isn't top binge-watching for many people.

But it's a viewing bonanza for scientists and other snake enthusiasts whose observations are helping to broaden understanding of these unusual - and undeservedly maligned - reptiles.

The remote site on private land in northern Colorado is on a hillside full of rock crevices where the snakes can keep warm and hide from predators.

Netanyahu calls on Congress to give bipartisan support of Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday, urging American leaders to provide more bipartisan support to Israel amid its ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza while also criticizing the protesters who have spoken out against the war that has left tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians killed.

