Extra Time: High stakes meeting between Netanyahu and Biden, Listeria outbreak raising concerns

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we detail the critical meeting between President Joe Biden and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a listeria outbreak nationwide has raised concerns for deli-meat lovers and one final go around for Billy Joel to end his residence at Madison Square Garden.

As for weather, the sunshine and low humidity make their return to end the week.

Warm conditions are in store for the weekend.

Other headlines from Thursday's show:



Republicans way in on Harris' run for presidency



Vice President Kamala Harris began her sprint for presidency neck and neck with Donald Trump, according to the New York Times - Siena College Poll.

The poll revealed Trump leading Harris 48% to 47% among likely voters in a head-to-head match.

Trump also leads Harris 48% to 46% among registered voters in the poll.

This all comes after a tumultuous month in the Race for the White House that saw Biden's rough performance during his debate with Trump, the potential assassination of Trump and Biden dropping out of the race and endorsing Harris.

Head of the New York Republic Party Ed Cox joined the show to discuss.

Listeria outbreak calls for concerns



The recent voluntary recall of cucumbers and bagged salads sold in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut due to possible listeria contamination has been expanded to other additional produce

Earlier this month, Wiers Farm recalled whole cucumbers and bagged salads with pack dates of June 5 and June 6.

While the products involved are past their shelf life, the recall has been expanded to others in response to an investigation.

Rutgers University professor and food safety expert Don Schaffner also speaks to Bill Ritter about the outbreak.

Billy Joel ends historic run at MSG



The "Piano Man" Billy Joel did see the lights go out on Broadway with Thursday marking the final show of his incredible residency at Madison Square Garden.

The show sold out in minutes in a fitting tribute to one of New York's most famous music icons.

Joelle Garguilo was outside MSG catching all buzz ahead of the concert.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.