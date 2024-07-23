Extra Time: Sen. Menendez to resign; VP Harris pushes toward Democratic presidential nomination

We have more on Sen. Bob Menendez's political fall from grace, Vice President Kamala Harris's push to secure the Democratic presidential nomination and a new warning about the rise of scams targeting migrants in New York City.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have more on Sen. Bob Menendez's political fall from grace, Vice President Kamala Harris's push to secure the Democratic presidential nomination and a new warning about the rise of scams targeting migrants in New York City.

Menendez, the senior senator from New Jersey, submitted his resignation to the Senate, effective late next month.

Sen. Menendez is awaiting sentencing in October, after his federal bribery conviction last week. He had been facing the possibility of being expelled from the Senate.

So, what happens next? Who will Gov. Phil Murphy appoint to fill Menendez's seat until January?

New Jersey reporter Anthony Johnson has the story from Englewood Cliffs, where the senator lives.

Here are the other major headlines from Monday's show:

Latest on race for the White House

What a huge difference in the last 48 hours since President Joe Biden's withdrawal from seeking a second term.

The new Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, spoke at a rally in the battleground state of Wisconsin on Tuesday, talking about the issues she is focused on.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump bashed Harris on a call with the media, focusing on the border. He also says he wants to debate the vice president.

A new poll from Reuters and Ipsos shows Harris ahead of Trump. Trump's campaign's pollster even warned supporters that the polls going forward could see a bigger gap.

ABC's Christiane Cordero joins us from Washington, D.C.

New scams target immigrants in New York City

Immigration scams are on the rise in New York City.

Reports of those scams have spiked, according to several community agencies that help run the free immigration hotline by the New York Office of New Americans.

The scams range from someone offering to get immigrants to the front of the line in court if they pay money, to someone offering help at a migrant shelter in exchange for money, and then they disappear.

Scammers are also spoofing government agency phone numbers.

Joe Torres had the chance to speak with attorney Elizabeta Markuci from Catholic Charities Community Services about this. She helps run the New York Office of New Americans' free immigration hotline.

----------

