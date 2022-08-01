39-year-old woman found shot to death in Long Island home

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are investigating the murder of a 39-year-woman found shot to death in her home.

The victim's body was found during a wellness check around 11:15 a.m. Saturday in a house on Old Country Road in Mineola.

She was found with apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity has not yet been released.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

