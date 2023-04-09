Firefighters battle three massive fires across Nassau County on Easter Sunday

BROOKVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Three fires broke out across Nassau County within hours of each other on Easter Sunday.

Two homes and one flower shop were badly damaged by the flames.

In Brookville, a two-alarm fire ripped through the upper floors of a large home on Fruitledge Road on Sunday afternoon, destroying the upper floors.

The first alarm was called just before 2 p.m. and later went to two alarms, which means 150 firefighters from neighboring towns came rushing to help. They were able to put flames under control within 90 minutes, but the problem was - this was not the only fire.

Over in Levittown, another home erupted in flames - this one at 423 Holmes Street. Eyewitness News is told there was some kind of explosion as firefighters tried to enter the house, forcing everyone to retreat and fight the blaze from the exterior.

The fire appears to have started in the basement. Two firefighters were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The home was completely destroyed.

Three fires in one afternoon proved especially taxing for the volunteers who protect these communities and who scramble to help their neighbors.

"Everybody's calling each other's mutual aid to help cover on a Sunday - Easter Sunday to extinguish all these fires," said Todd Cronin, First Assist Chief of the East Norwich Fire Company, "If Syosset needs assistance, to try and get them out."

What made the fire in Brookville difficult was the lack of fire hydrants. They are spaced far apart. In fact, firefighters had to lay down at least one thousand feet of hose from the hydrant before they even begin to get water on the burning home.

The third fire was at Jack and Rose's Florist Shop, which was completely destroyed by flames.

