Drug bust linked to senior citizen housing center on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
Drug bust linked to senior citizen housing center on Long Island

ROOSEVELT, Long Island (WABC) -- A drug bust on Long Island has been linked to a senior housing center in Nassau County.

Police arrested seven people at the Rosa Parks complex in Roosevelt. Six men and one woman were taken into custody on Friday.

Officers say they have received numerous complaints about drug activity before carrying out a no-knock warrant.

Police say they recovered crack cocaine, pills, and other drug supplies from one apartment.

