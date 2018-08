Long Island plane crash victims mourned and remembered

Roadblock at Indian Wells Beach as search continues offshore for two victims of #Amagansett, LI plane crash. Two male bodies recovered amid debris field. Police not confirming identities of those onboard Piper twin-engine turboprop. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/r42Dc7xy6w — N. J. Burkett (@njburkett7) June 3, 2018

Celebrities are sending their condolences after news of a small plane crash off the coast of Long Island that killed four passengers, including a prominent builder for celebrities' homes.Two bodies have been pulled from the water so far. Their identities have not yet been released.The Coast Guard has suspended its search for the two remaining victims, and East Hampton Town police are taking over what is now considered a recovery effort.Bad weather conditions prevented any search efforts Monday on the water. But police patrols continued to search the shoreline. They say once conditions improve, several vessels will return to the search area.The FAA reports the plane crashed two miles off the shore of Indian Wells Beach in Amagansett just before 3 p.m. Saturday. It was a Piper PA31 Navajo twin-engine aircraft.The plane had been en route to East Hampton Airport, when it appears to have flown directly into a thunderstorm. When the plane fell off the radar screens, controllers called police.The people on the plane have been identified as 70-year-old builder Bernard Krupinski, his wife 70-year-old Bonnie Krupinski, their grandson, 22-year-old William Maerov, and the pilot, identified as 47-year-old Jon Dollard Jr.Dollard's father Ken says his family is still trying to make sense of the pilot's sudden passing."He was our first born, four sons," said Ken Dollard. "He was smart, extremely considerate of other people. Lots of friends ... Loved flying."Celebrities have begun sending their condolences to the long-time respected builder and his wife.Billy Joel statement:Martha Stewart statement:The NTSB is looking into the cause of the crash.The Coast Guard and local police were assisted by crews from commercial fishing boats in searching for the victims. The search covered more than 33 hours and saturated a 646 square-mile area before it was called off, the Coast Guard said.Bernard Krupinski grew up in East Hampton before starting his business, Ben Krupinski Builders, there.----------