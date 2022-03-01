Peak fares resume for LIRR and Metro-North riders

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11606989" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the savage hammer attack on a woman during a subway robbery in Queens.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- For the first time in nearly two years, the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North will reinstate peak fares.Monthly ticket holders will get a 10% discount for this month, which can save as much as 61% on one-way peak travel.Also, the MTA relaunched and expanded CityTicket, which currently offers a $5 flat fare for rail travel within New York City on weekends. It is extended to all weekday off-peak trains.Additionally, a new 20-trip ticket will offer 20 percent off comparable 20-peak one-way fares when purchased through MTA eTix or at a ticket window. These tickets are valid for 60 days."This is all about winning riders back to the MTA system," said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. "I've made it a priority to get creative on fares. A big part of that is giving customers the best deal for their money. The new 20-trip ticket option was created specifically for the rider who might be coming into the office only a few times a week."