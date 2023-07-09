Good Samaritans rescue 3 swimmers from water off Long Island

LONG BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- Good Samaritans rescued three swimmers from the water on Long Island Saturday.

The Beach Patrol responded to the scene in Long Beach, but Nassau County police say it was actually a group of swimmers who spotted the people in the water and pulled them to safety.

All three were having trouble breathing and were suffering from exhaustion, so they were taken to the hospital.

The victims are all currently in stable condition.

