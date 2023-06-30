13 Long Island schools to decide if they will comply with New York's Native American mascot ban

Friday is the deadline for several Long Island school districts to decide if they will comply with New York's ban of schools using Native American-themed logos and mascots.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The clock is winding down for several schools in New York State to decide whether or not they will comply with the state's ban on Native American mascots and imagery.

Back in April, the Board of Regents unanimously voted to prohibit the use of indigenous names, mascots and imagery in all New York public schools, which affected several school districts on Long Island.

The provision does not apply to any school officer or employee who is a member of a tribal nation and is "utilizing or promoting an Indigenous name, logo, or mascot of such tribal nation."

13 Long Island districts are impacted by the ban.

Those schools were ordered to pass a resolution that commits to a name change by the end of the 2024-25 school year or risk being ineligible for state aid.

Friday marks the deadline to see whether they will comply.

So far, Amityville affirmed plans to banish any references but noted that it will reserve the right to challenge the rule in court.

Massapequa also agreed, but decided to it will take legal action.

