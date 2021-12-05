Man killed, 2 others injured in parking lot shooting on Long Island

It happened in the parking lot of Tiffany Plaza on Portion Road in Farmingville around 3 a.m.
Jorge Mauricio Sevilla-Barrara, 28, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Two other men were taken in private vehicles to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
ALSO READ | Cops explain how new DNA technology led to arrest in 1999 cold case
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip