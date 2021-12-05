Man killed, 2 others injured in parking lot shooting on Long Island

FARMINGVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police in Suffolk County are investigating after one man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting on Sunday morning.

It happened in the parking lot of Tiffany Plaza on Portion Road in Farmingville around 3 a.m.

Jorge Mauricio Sevilla-Barrara, 28, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Two other men were taken in private vehicles to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

