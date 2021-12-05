Man killed, 2 others injured in parking lot shooting on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11286096" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim has the new details in the 1999 Bronx cold-case murder.

FARMINGVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police in Suffolk County are investigating after one man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting on Sunday morning.It happened in the parking lot of Tiffany Plaza on Portion Road in Farmingville around 3 a.m.Jorge Mauricio Sevilla-Barrara, 28, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Two other men were taken in private vehicles to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.----------