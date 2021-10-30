Man shot in the face near Long Island high school after teens get into fight

By Eyewitness News
Man shot in the face near high school on Long Island

WYANDANCH, Long Island -- A man was shot in the face near a high school on Long Island on Friday afternoon.

Suffolk County Police say a group of teens got into a fight on Jamaica Ave between 32nd Street and 31st Street near Wyandanch Memorial High School just after 2 p.m.

When family members came to the scene, police say a 41-year-old man was shot in his cheek by another man.

The victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medican Center in West Islip. He is expected to survive.



No arrests have been made.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

