Kids shop with police officers for toys for themselves, young hospital patients on Long Island

They did it with help from 'Project Thank a Cop.'
Organizers paired each kid with a police officer. They had $100 to spend on themselves and $50 to shop for young patients at Cohen Children's Medical Center.
The event began last year as a one-time thing, but it was such a hit that organizers brought it back.
