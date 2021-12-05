Society

Kids shop with police officers for toys for themselves, young hospital patients on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
HEWLETT, Long Island (WABC) -- Forget making lists - more than 100 kids got to pick their own presents Saturday on Long Island.

They did it with help from 'Project Thank a Cop.'

Organizers paired each kid with a police officer. They had $100 to spend on themselves and $50 to shop for young patients at Cohen Children's Medical Center.



The event began last year as a one-time thing, but it was such a hit that organizers brought it back.

