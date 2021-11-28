Society

2 New Jersey fire departments give holiday parade spectators a chance to 'Be Kind' with toy donation

By Eyewitness News
TOTOWA, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two fire departments in New Jersey delighted onlookers with their annual holiday parade on Saturday night and gave spectators a chance to 'Be Kind.'

More than 100 vehicles signed up for the Totowa and West Paterson Fire Department's Holiday Parade.

Spectators were asked to bring gifts to donate to hospitalized children, which were collected by Santa's helpers along the parade route.

"To be able to give a toy to perhaps a child who may not have toys at the time of this particular season is really important, and it demonstrates a humanness, if you will, that we are all in this together," said Totowa Mayor John Coiro.

"I truly saw the spirit of the holidays in every kid that we passed along the parade route, the kids had a great time tonight," added Woodland Park Mayor Keith Kazmark.



The parade was also a way to get people out - to eat at local restaurants.

Both fire departments are still accepting toy donations -- all you have to do is drop off an unwrapped toy worth at least $20 at either fire station.

