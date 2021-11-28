2 New Jersey fire departments give holiday parade spectators a chance to 'Be Kind' with toy donation

More than 100 vehicles signed up for the Totowa and West Paterson Fire Department's Holiday Parade.
Spectators were asked to bring gifts to donate to hospitalized children, which were collected by Santa's helpers along the parade route.
"To be able to give a toy to perhaps a child who may not have toys at the time of this particular season is really important, and it demonstrates a humanness, if you will, that we are all in this together," said Totowa Mayor John Coiro.
"I truly saw the spirit of the holidays in every kid that we passed along the parade route, the kids had a great time tonight," added Woodland Park Mayor Keith Kazmark.
The parade was also a way to get people out - to eat at local restaurants.
Both fire departments are still accepting toy donations -- all you have to do is drop off an unwrapped toy worth at least $20 at either fire station.
----------Don't forget to #BeKind. For more stories of kindness, check out our "Be Kind" campaign page and follow our Facebook group. Let us know if you see someone doing something kind by filling out the form below:
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip