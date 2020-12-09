7 On Your Side

Look out for these online shopping scams as holidays approach

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Some of the hottest toys and electronics, like the sought-after PlayStation 5, may be out of stores but they're available online.

Places like Facebook Marketplace, eBay, and Craigslist are bursting with listings.

But before you pay up, we've got some red flags.

Let's start with this holiday's Holy Grail. A PlayStation 5. It sold out at many retail outlets in seconds, but many are offered on eBay at more than three times the original $500 list price.

We thought we found a deal, a PS5 offered at cost! There's just a slight problem, if you're expecting the gaming device, all you'll get is a "picture" of a PlayStation. It's crazy, a picture, for $500. Red Flag: don't believe in "too good to be true" prices.

"This" listing also look like a PS5 for $900, but if you click on the small photos in the listing, the seller discloses an actual PS 5 won't be shipped, just a picture, signed by an Italian artist. He claims the duct-taped-to-a-wall photo could be worth as much as $120,000. Oh, and the proceeds will go to an unknown charity.

Next, how about an online deal on toys. A LEGO Minecraft set is advertised as having more than 200,000 pieces. But, what you actually get is a knock-off with less than 100 pieces.

RELATED: Preventing porch pirates during the holidays

Also, a "fully automatic" Iron Man helmet, seems like a bargain at half price at just $98. But, what you see isn't what you get. This shipped a cheap light up table ornament of a flimsy mask.

Up last is one of the most popular cyber switcheroos. A popular Waldorf doll. What was advertised and what arrived are two different things. Just check out this long list of questionable Waldorf doll retailers, and Facebook is filled with customer complaints.

There are some big takeaways here. Buy only from sellers you know and trust.

If you're unfamiliar with them, research them thoroughly. Read any customer reviews. Type in the business name with the word "scam" to see if there are complaints.

Avoid impulse buying. Scammers like to draw you in with limited time offers and flash sales.

----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Email 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697 or fill out the form below.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
theftholiday shoppingcoronaviruspackage theftchristmas7 on your sideonline shoppingcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Tips to prevent porch pirates during the holidays
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Tips to prevent porch pirates during the holidays
7 tips to bolster your holiday shopping budget
7OYS: Your guide to Giving Tuesday
7OYS: How to score the best Cyber Monday deals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Live Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing
Officer struck, woman in custody after police chase
Mystery solved: Woman's remains ID'd after grisly find
UK investigates possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 shot
Mysterious illness: Indian experts find traces of lead, nickel in blood
Popular rapper faces gun charges after police raid NJ home
Schools in SI orange zone reopen amid high infection rates
Show More
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
News anchor wears glasses on-air to boost daughter's confidence
AccuWeather Forecast: Snow flurries, light rain
Sources: Biden picks Fudge for housing, Vilsack for USDA
Check out Google's top search trends for 2020
More TOP STORIES News