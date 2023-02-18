  • Watch Now
caught on camera

Caught on video: Runaway dog rescued on busy freeway

ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Saturday, February 18, 2023 3:21PM
Lost dog rescued on busy freeway: VIDEO
A dog rescue on a busy Los Angeles, CA freeway was caught on video.

LOS ANGELES -- Video captured a dramatic dog rescue yesterday morning on a busy Southern California freeway.

Several cars pulled over in a frantic effort to save the dog in Los Angeles.

When one driver stopped her car, the puppy decided to jump right in.

"For some reason, he just went right in," she said.

The dog was treated for a minor injury by a vet, who scanned the pup for a microchip, but nothing was found.

In the meantime, the dog is being well taken care of until the rightful owner can be found.

Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
