Pets & Animals

Escaped pig 'Swag' to be reunited with owner in Rockland County

By Dondre Lemon
NANUET, Rockland County (WABC) -- A lost pig that was found wandering around a Rockland County town will be reunited with its owners.

The pig, named Swag, left its Nanuet home through a doggy door and then somehow got outside the fenced-in yard while his family was at work.

Luckily for Swag, Clarkstown police Animal Control Officer Patricia McCoy-Coleman came to his rescue and transported him to the Hudson Valley Humane Society.

Veterinarians tended to his overgrown hooves, and Swag appeared to be a real "ham" as he posed for a picture.

It turns out he hadn't gone far, just to the yard next door.

The Humane Society is working to reunite Swag with his family.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnanuetrockland countycute animalslost pet
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News