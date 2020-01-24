NANUET, Rockland County (WABC) -- A lost pig that was found wandering around a Rockland County town will be reunited with its owners.
The pig, named Swag, left its Nanuet home through a doggy door and then somehow got outside the fenced-in yard while his family was at work.
Luckily for Swag, Clarkstown police Animal Control Officer Patricia McCoy-Coleman came to his rescue and transported him to the Hudson Valley Humane Society.
Veterinarians tended to his overgrown hooves, and Swag appeared to be a real "ham" as he posed for a picture.
It turns out he hadn't gone far, just to the yard next door.
The Humane Society is working to reunite Swag with his family.
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Escaped pig 'Swag' to be reunited with owner in Rockland County
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News