Lunar New Year Parade in New York City

The parade kicked off at Mott and Canal Streets and wrapped up along Grand Street next to Sara D. Roosevelt Park.
Sunday's parade was the culmination of the New York City community's annual 15-day Lunar New Year observance that began back on January 25th.
That's when an enthusiastic crowd braved the rain for kick-off festivities on Manhattan's Lower East Side.
They were treated to traditional singing, dance and other live performances, a mayoral proclamation, well-wishes from a host of state and local officials and a spectacular fireworks display.
The festivities at Sara D. Roosevelt Park, which also featured remarks from WABC-TV President and General Manager Debra O'Connell and Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim, were streamed live on abc7ny.com and abc7ny's social media platforms.
This year's Lunar New Year celebrations usher in the Year of Rat.
The Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is celebrated in China and other Asian countries that begins with the first new moon of the lunar calendar and ends on the first full moon of the lunar calendar (15 days later).
It marks the end of the coldest days, as people welcome spring and what it brings along such as planting and harvests, new beginnings and fresh starts. The holiday's purpose is to clean house, purifying evilness and assuring good and fineness year for the home's inhabitants.
