Lyft driver stabbed by a passenger in unprovoked attack in Connecticut

By Eyewitness News
DARIEN, Connecticut (WABC) -- A Lyft driver was stabbed by a passenger in Connecticut Thursday night, and police are searching for the assailant.

The stabbing happened around 10:30 p.m. on West and Holmes avenues in Darien.

Police say the driver picked up the customer in Stamford and was headed to Norwalk.

As the Lyft was entering the town of Darien, the driver was stabbed several times and crashed his vehicle into a tree to stop the attack.

The attacker fled the scene with the victim's cell phone.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe the assault was a random attacked without provocation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Darien Detective Bureau at 203-662-5330.

