Rep. Madison Cawthorn caught bringing loaded gun through airport security

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Madison Cawthorn, a Republican congressman from North Carolina, was caught trying to go through security with a loaded gun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday morning, according to multiple sources.

This was the second time the controversial congressman has been stopped trying to bring a weapon through airport security.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
