localish

Out of work magician conjures up new career building treehouses

EMBED <>More Videos

Magician conjures up new career building treehouses

LOS ANGELES -- Eric Buss was a magician working at the Magic Castle in Los Angeles when the pandemic shut down the iconic venue. Wanting to try something new to keep himself busy, he built a tree house for his son.

"I built my son a treehouse for his eighth birthday. I took pictures, put them on Facebook, and then word caught on. Everyone started wanting tree houses," he said.

It gave him purpose after the coronavirus so suddenly took his cherished job away.

"It was sad but we all collected our props, went home and the world was shut down," said Buss.

Buss has been on television a lot and was also a regular performer at the Magic Castle.

"When I learned that I could do something else that actually fed my soul and made me happy, it was eye opening," said Buss. "And as sad as it was to lose all my magic gigs, I literally thought wait a minute, I could do other things that make me completely happy."

Website:
https://ericbuss.com/treehouses

Social Media:
https://www.instagram.com/ericbussmagic/?hl=en
https://www.facebook.com/ericbussmagic
https://www.facebook.com/Eric-Buss-Inventive-Comedy-Magician-232947960121740/
https://twitter.com/ericcbuss?lang=en
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
toluca lakemagickabcparentingsmall businessfamilyfun stuffcommunitycovid 19 pandemiclocalish
LOCALISH
Law Harrington Senior Center is making history for the LGBTQ community
Magician conjures up new career building treehouses
Girl, 6, makes birthday boxes for those in need
Grind Basketball takes its shot on Shark Tank
TOP STORIES
At least 3 dead, up to 99 missing in Florida building collapse
Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law in NY
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus reveals he's undergoing cancer treatment
Biden, bipartisan senators have deal on infrastructure
NYC Pride: Everything you need to know
AccuWeather: Gorgeous again
Firefighters rescue teen trapped in dressing room
Show More
Biden administration extends eviction moratorium for 30 days
George Floyd statue vandalized in Brooklyn
Woman pushing stroller hit and killed by car in NYC
Britney Spears asks judge to free her from conservatorship
Black WWII veteran who was denied Purple Heart finally gets it at 99
More TOP STORIES News