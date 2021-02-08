60-day warning period begins for Main Street Busway violations in Flushing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10318856" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman was rescued from the Hudson River after sneaking onto a pier to take pictures.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- The New York City Department of Transportation is beginning a 60-day warning period before Main Street Busway violations will be issued in Downtown Flushing, Queens.The 0.6 mile Busway allows for bus and truck priority on Main Street and Kissena Boulevard from Sanford Avenue to Northern Boulevard 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.The Main Street Busway Pilot launched on January 19, 2021, and is part of Mayor Bill de Blasio's Better Buses Restart plan.The DOT will continue to monitor the progress of the busway pilot, ending January 2022, as it remains committed to increasing bus speeds and automated camera enforcement of bus lanes across the city, two critical ways to keep New Yorkers safe and moving.The corridor now has signage indicating regulations of the busway, and that the bus lanes are camera-enforced.Only buses and trucks are permitted as through traffic, while all other vehicles are required to take the next available right turn.The DOT issues warnings to motorists for at least 60 days prior to issuing violations, per state law, when the cameras are first operated to ensure that drivers are informed about the program.Since violations are issued against the vehicle, not the driver, points are not deducted from motorists' licenses.A single violation will cost $50, while under a state law passed in 2019, fines increase for bus-lane violations incurred in a single year to as much as $250 for a fifth offense.A full complement of bus priority improvements including automated enforcement, bus lanes, service changes and transit signal priorities has been shown to improve bus speeds by 10% to 30%.Bus lane camera enforcement is already in effect for the following MTA routes:--Bx12, along the Fordham Road SBS corridor--M15, along the First Avenue and Second Avenue SBS corridors--M34, along the 34th Street SBS corridor--M60, along the 125th Street SBS corridor--B44, along the Nostrand Avenue and Rogers Avenue SBS corridor--S79, along the Hylan Boulevard-Richmond Avenue SBS corridor--Q44, along the Main Street-Sutphin Boulevard SBS corridor--Bx41, along Webster Avenue SBS corridor--B46, along Utica Avenue, Broadway and Malcolm X Boulevard SBS corridor--M23, along the 23rd Street SBS corridor--Q52/Q53, along the Woodhaven Boulevard corridor, Broadway, and Beach 59th Street--Bx6, along East 161st Street SBS corridor--B82, along Kings Highway SBS corridor--Q58, southbound along Fresh Pond Road--B35, along Church Avenue--M86, along 86th Street--Q4/Q5, along the Jamaica Avenue--B25, along Fulton Street--B17, along Rockaway Parkway--Bx19, along the East 149th Street corridor--M103, along Lexington and 3rd Avenues--M1/M55, along Broadway--M42, along West 42nd Street--M14, along the 14th Street corridor--M3/M4, along 5th Avenue--M1/M2/M3/M4, along Madison AvenueDue to new state legislation passed in 2019, the city is now allowed to expand the bus lane camera program as needed. The program was previously limited to only 16 routes. Additional camera-enforced routes will be added over time. DOT also works with the NYPD to enforce bus lanes citywide.----------