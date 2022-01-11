Tractor trailer overturns on Major Deegan Expressway in Bronx

It happened before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes at Exit 9, West Fordham Road.
The tractor trailer lost control and overturned onto a car, spilling 2700 gallons of fuel across the highway.
All northbound lanes were closed as crews arrived and put sand on the roadway to contain the spill.
Southbound lanes were not closed, but NewsCopter 7 found significant delays there as well, delays that extended to the Cross Bronx Expressway and the George Washington Bridge.
Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes.
