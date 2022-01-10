How you can help families affected by Bronx fire

Items needed include bottled water, blankets, pillows, clothing, coats, hats, scarves, winter shoes, towels, personal hygiene items, masks, and hand sanitizer.
Bronx Locations:
- Riverdale Jewish Center at 3700 Independence Ave.
- Anthony Avenue Community Garden at 2078 Anthony Ave
- Community Board 10 at 3165 E Tremont Avenue
- The Bronx Woodlawn Collective at 341 East 235th Street
- SAR Academy at 655 W. 254 Street
BStrong will be distributing survival kits and cash cards to assist the families affected by the fire.— Alessandra Biaggi (@SenatorBiaggi) January 9, 2022
Donate here: https://t.co/Tfok5YRnkg https://t.co/9FTorxobpJ
Westchester Location:
- Pelham Picture House at 175 Wolfs Lane
You can also donate HERE to The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City to help victims of the fire.
CLICK HERE to donate to families impacted by the fire.
