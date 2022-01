How you can help families affected by Bronx fire

BStrong will be distributing survival kits and cash cards to assist the families affected by the fire.



Donate here: https://t.co/Tfok5YRnkg https://t.co/9FTorxobpJ — Alessandra Biaggi (@SenatorBiaggi) January 9, 2022

TREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- Several locations throughout The Bronx & Westchester County will begin collecting donations Monday for the families affected by the fire in the Bronx Items needed include bottled water, blankets, pillows, clothing, coats, hats, scarves, winter shoes, towels, personal hygiene items, masks, and hand sanitizer.- Riverdale Jewish Center at 3700 Independence Ave.- Anthony Avenue Community Garden at 2078 Anthony Ave- Community Board 10 at 3165 E Tremont Avenue- The Bronx Woodlawn Collective at 341 East 235th Street- SAR Academy at 655 W. 254 Street- Pelham Picture House at 175 Wolfs LaneYou can also donate HERE to The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City to help victims of the fire. CLICK HERE to donate to families impacted by the fire.----------