Society

How you can help families affected by Bronx fire

The fire broke out at a high-rise apartment building located at 333 East 181st in the Bronx
By Eyewitness News
TREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- Several locations throughout The Bronx & Westchester County will begin collecting donations Monday for the families affected by the fire in the Bronx.

Items needed include bottled water, blankets, pillows, clothing, coats, hats, scarves, winter shoes, towels, personal hygiene items, masks, and hand sanitizer.

Bronx Locations:

- Riverdale Jewish Center at 3700 Independence Ave.

- Anthony Avenue Community Garden at 2078 Anthony Ave

- Community Board 10 at 3165 E Tremont Avenue

- The Bronx Woodlawn Collective at 341 East 235th Street

- SAR Academy at 655 W. 254 Street


Westchester Location:

- Pelham Picture House at 175 Wolfs Lane

You can also donate HERE to The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City to help victims of the fire.

CLICK HERE to donate to families impacted by the fire.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytremontnew york citybronxfiredeadly fire
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
At least 19 dead, including 9 children, in NYC apartment fire
'Traumatizing:' Residents describe escape from Bronx high rise
Bob Saget found dead at Orlando hotel
NYC's four deadliest fires since 1990 have all been in the Bronx
Video shows gunman in shooting that killed Burger King cashier
COVID Updates: National Guard steps in to help overwhelmed hospitals
AccuWeather: Sun returns but colder
Show More
Michael Lang, Woodstock festival co-creator, dies at 77
Man slashed in face on Manhattan train; Suspect on the loose
7 dead, 3 missing after boulder crashes into tourist boats
Does having high COVID antibody level mean you don't need a booster?
N.J. man charged with murder in death of 4-year-old
More TOP STORIES News