US officials announce new strategy inspired by deadly Bronx fire

The new strategy airms to use the results of previous fire investigations to prevent future tragedies. Shirleen Allicot reports.

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- A new strategy unveiled Tuesday aims to use previous fire investigations to prevent similar fire tragedies from happening again.

U.S. Fire Administrator Lori Moore-Merrell traveled to the Bronx to honor the 17 lives lost in last year's tragedy at the Twin Parks building.

"When a fire occurs, we're going to look at those fire safety features and often where the building itself may have failed long before firefighters arrived," More-Merrell said. "We'll take that knowledge going forward and be able apply it to other like buildings, not only just in New York but in other cities as well."

She says the investigation from that fire will help contribute to the newly launched National Fire Service Strategy.

The plan will help fire departments across the country identify buildings with similar problems and issue safety recommendations.

Additionally, Rep. Ritchie Torres is behind the new Empowering the U.S. Fire Administration Act. It was written in response to the tragedy.

He says for the first time it allows the United States Fire Administration to assist local firefighter investigators after a major fire.

