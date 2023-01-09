Vigils, street co-naming mark 1 year since deadly Bronx apartment fire

All the victims died from smoke inhalation after a space heater caught fire

Several vigils and a street renaming will mark one year since the tragic Bronx apartment fire that killed 17 people. Derick Waller reports.

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- Several vigils and a street co-naming Monday mark one year since a tragic apartment fire that killed 17 people in the Bronx.

The devastating fire on January 9, 2022 at Twin Park North West in Tremont was one of the city's deadliest in recent history.

All the victims died from smoke inhalation after a space heater caught fire.

Equipped with self-closing doors, the building is considered a fireproof structure.

But those doors were not working, allowing the smoke and flames to spread, racing up the stairwell and leaving families trapped.

WATCH | Survivors of deadly Bronx fire recount harrowing experience:

In recent days officials said a lithium ion battery was found in the fire, though they say that did not cause it.

Now, a year after the funerals, the memorials will continue with vigils and remembrances planned.

Mayor Eric Adams will be among those attending a 10 a.m. vigil, followed by a street co-naming at 1 p.m. outside Twin Parks North West and a private vigil at 6 p.m. at a neighborhood mosque.

Twin Parks is home to a large number of West African immigrants.

The street is being co-named 17 Abdoulie Touray Way, in honor of the 17 victims and the first Gambian to move into the building.

ALSO READ | Nurses at 2 NYC hospitals on strike after negotiations fail

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.