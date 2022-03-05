Society

NYC to continue meal delivery services to people displaced by Bronx fire

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

TREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- New York City has arranged for the continuation of meal delivery services to people displaced by the Bronx fire on January 9 that killed 17 people.

World Central Kitchen had previously provided the meals but has now shifted its focus to helping Ukrainian refugees.



The Mayor's Fund partnered with the New York State Latino Restaurant, Bar and Lounge Association, which started delivering culturally sensitive meals on Saturday to shelter hotels.

MORE NEWS | Sticker shock: Why has my power bill doubled or tripled?
EMBED More News Videos

Nina Pineda has more as millions are experiencing sticker shock after seeing gas and electric bills that doubled or even tripled, but why the spike in power prices?



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytremontnew york citybronxtremont fatal firemeal deliveryfiredeadly fireapartment fire
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
WNBA player Brittney Griner reportedly detained in Russia
Police: Couple murders roommate after he made noise complaint
Food delivery worker struck on head with baseball bat
Babylon teacher arraigned for alleged rape of 15-year-old student
AccuWeather: Warm and Breezy
'Good Times' actor Johnny Brown dies at 84
Show More
Thinking about quitting? Expert offers tips amid Great Resignation
Police searching for suspect who shot a man during road rage incident
Adams pushes for NYC public schools to remain under his control
Pat Sajak defends contestants after viral 'Wheel of Fortune' fail
Family of woman accused of faked 2016 kidnapping 'appalled' by arrest
More TOP STORIES News