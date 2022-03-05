NYC to continue meal delivery services to people displaced by Bronx fire

World Central Kitchen had previously provided the meals but has now shifted its focus to helping Ukrainian refugees.
The Mayor's Fund partnered with the New York State Latino Restaurant, Bar and Lounge Association, which started delivering culturally sensitive meals on Saturday to shelter hotels.
MORE NEWS | Sticker shock: Why has my power bill doubled or tripled?
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip