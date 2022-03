NYC to continue meal delivery services to people displaced by Bronx fire

EMBED >More News Videos Nina Pineda has more as millions are experiencing sticker shock after seeing gas and electric bills that doubled or even tripled, but why the spike in power prices?

TREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- New York City has arranged for the continuation of meal delivery services to people displaced by the Bronx fire on January 9 that killed 17 people World Central Kitchen had previously provided the meals but has now shifted its focus to helping Ukrainian refugees.The Mayor's Fund partnered with the New York State Latino Restaurant, Bar and Lounge Association, which started delivering culturally sensitive meals on Saturday to shelter hotels.----------