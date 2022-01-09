At least 31 seriously injured in 5-alarm fire at Bronx apartment building: FDNY

Officials say the five-alarm fire started at an apartment building at 333 East 181st Street in the Tremont section of the Bronx Sunday morning.
According to the FDNY, at least 31 people are seriously injured.
Citizen App video shows flames shooting out of the building.
Firefighters continue to battle the blaze at this time.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
