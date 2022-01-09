At least 31 seriously injured in 5-alarm fire at Bronx apartment building: FDNY

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11431022" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At least 12 people, including eight children, are dead after a large house fire broke out in Philadelphia early Wednesday morning. Jim Dolan has more on the tragic events.

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- About 200 firefighters are on the scene battling a fire at a high-rise apartment building in the Bronx that has left dozens injured, according to the FDNY.Officials say the five-alarm fire started at an apartment building at 333 East 181st Street in the Tremont section of the Bronx Sunday morning.According to the FDNY, at least 31 people are seriously injured.Citizen App video shows flames shooting out of the building.Firefighters continue to battle the blaze at this time.----------