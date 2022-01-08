Residents displaced following 4-alarm fire in Fordham Heights section of the Bronx

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (WABC) -- Dozens of residents were out in the cold early Saturday after a fire tore through a building in the Bronx.Flames broke out in a restaurant on the first floor of the building on Grand Concourse just after 2 a.m.Video showed the flames reaching the roof of the four story building.Firefighters brought the fire under control just after 5 a.m.One firefighters was hurt, but they extent of their injuries is not yet clear.The Red Cross was on the scene assisting displaced residents.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------