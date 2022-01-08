Residents displaced following 4-alarm fire in Fordham Heights section of the Bronx

By Chantee Lans
EMBED <>More Videos

Residents displaced following 4-alarm fire in the Bronx

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (WABC) -- Dozens of residents were out in the cold early Saturday after a fire tore through a building in the Bronx.

Flames broke out in a restaurant on the first floor of the building on Grand Concourse just after 2 a.m.

Video showed the flames reaching the roof of the four story building.

Firefighters brought the fire under control just after 5 a.m.

One firefighters was hurt, but they extent of their injuries is not yet clear.

The Red Cross was on the scene assisting displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fordham heightsbronxnew york cityfdnyfireapartment fire
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 surge impacting business at NYC gyms
Pediatric COVID surges in NY, new mandate for health care workers
AccuWeather: Sunny but cold
Snow totals for the Tri-State area
Texas teacher allegedly kept son in car trunk to avoid COVID exposure
Amy Schneider surpasses $1 million in 'Jeopardy!' winnings
Man bursts into flames after police hit him with stun gun
Show More
Ex-wife found out husband had secret life during his arrest for murder
Connecticut high school hockey player dies after collision
Broadway theater being lifted 30 feet above Times Square
The Countdown: Will Biden be able to rally Americans, move US forward?
Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for McMichaels
More TOP STORIES News