u.s. & world

Malala Yousafzai, Nobel laureate, human rights activist gets married to Asser Malik

By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Malala Yousafzai, Nobel laureate, human rights activist gets married to Asser Malik

Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Pakistani activist, has gotten married, she announced on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families," Yousafzai wrote in the caption.



"Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," she added.

Her husband is Asser Malik, an operations manager for the Pakistan Cricket Board from the city of Lahore.

Yousafzai, now 24, gained international recognition for her activism against the Taliban's efforts to stop girls from attending school.

When she was 15, she was shot in the head by a member of the Taliban and flown to England to receive treatment.

In 2014, she won the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17, becoming the youngest laureate of the prize.

Last year, she graduated from Oxford University with a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymarriageu.s. & worldhuman rightsweddingnobel peace prize
U.S. & WORLD
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News