Man arrested for allegedly breaking into college dorm rooms to steal items, watch women sleep

Police say Jose Ernesto Chavez walked into several unlocked rooms at Texas State Univeristy.

SAN MARCOS, Texas -- A Texas man has been arrested after police say he was allegedly breaking into dorm rooms at Texas State University and watched women sleep.

Campus police said Jose Ernesto Chavez, 29, entered several unlocked rooms at San Jacinto Hall, where female students were sleeping.

According to authorities, Chavez reportedly also took items from several rooms which were later recovered.

Police say Chavez also confessed to a previous incident that took place April 21, where a victim told police she woke up to him in her bedroom, on her bed, and grabbing her breast.

Chavez is currently at the Hays County jail on a $150,000 bond.



