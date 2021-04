EMBED >More News Videos On Oct. 30, 2002, Jam Master Jay, the D.J. for the rap group Run DMC, was killed in his studio in Hollis, Queens. His death remained one of New York's biggest cold cases for nearly two decades. This is how WABC-TV brought you the story on Oct. 30 and 31, 2002.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Karl Jordan, a man accused of killing rap pioneer Jam Master Jay pleaded not guilty to additional drug charges in connection with the case.Jordan along with Ronald Washington were charged in August of last year for the murder of Jason Mizell - otherwise known as Jam Master Jay.He was killed at his recording studio in Queens back in 2002.Prosecutors say he was shot over a drug deal.