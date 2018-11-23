ANIMAL ABUSE

Man arrested for allegedly leaving 21 dogs outside in freezing cold on Long Island

EMBED </>More Videos

A man on Long Island is under arrest for leaving more than 20 dogs outside in freezing temperatures.

By Eyewitness News
ROCKY POINT, Long Island (WABC) --
A man on Long Island is under arrest for leaving more than 20 dogs outside in freezing temperatures.

Police said 51-year-old Jose Borgos was arrested after a Suffolk County police officer found 21 Rottweilers in his backyard in Rocky Point.

She discovered the dogs around 10 p.m. Thursday after she heard several of them barking. At least 9 of the dogs were found inside travel crates in a shed. The dogs are now with the Town of Brookhaven Animal Control, which will determine their placement.

Borgos, who indicated he is a breeder, faces 21 animal abuse charges.

New York State law prohibits dogs from being tethered when the temperature is below 32 degrees.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
animal abuseRocky PointSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL ABUSE
Man allegedly stabbed 2 dogs, 1 fatally, in LI home
44 dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filth in NJ home
NJ woman charged after neglected poodles surrendered
Exclusive: Diner owner accused of starving dog speaks out
More animal abuse
Top Stories
70-year-old Lyft driver fatally stabbed in Brooklyn
Man arrested after 21-year-old dies following punch at Queens bar
Mother, boyfriend arrested in 4-year-old boy's death
Minn. home explosion sends fireball into sky, injures 1
Police search for missing Brooklyn girl, infant daughter
Leukemia patient expecting twins, needs donor to save her life
Stephen Curry involved in multi-vehicle crash
Hero nurse who evacuated patients during Camp Fire gets new truck
Show More
Tekashi69 transferred to new facility after 'death threats'
Driver charged with striking EMT, patient in Manhattan
Flags lowered in tribute to NY state Sen. Jose Peralta
FedEx driver fatally punches man yelling racial slurs
American killed by isolated tribe: 'I DON'T WANT TO DIE'
More News