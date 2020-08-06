Man accused of sexual contact with child in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 59-year-old man was arrested for allegedly having illegal sexual contact with a minor in Brooklyn.According to the NYPD, John Russell forcibly touched and sexually assaulted a young girl on more than one occasion.This happened in the Crown Heights neighborhood.The suspect was arrested back on July 30th. He's charged with course of sexual conduct against a child and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old.Investigators now believe that other individuals may have been victimized.Anyone with information about this incident or others is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------