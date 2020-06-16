Man arrested in 2 attempted rapes on subway in Manhattan, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police say they've made an arrest in two attempted rapes on the subway in Brooklyn and Manhattan.
Bernardo Ramos of Yonkers is facing multiple charges including two counts of attempted rape, three counts of sex abuse, forcible touching, two counts of unlawful imprisonment, and assault.
He is accused of grabbing a 36-year-old woman while she was trying to transfer to a 3 train at West 72nd Street last Saturday in Manhattan.
Police say he dragged her to the end of the platform and tried to rape her.
She got away after scratching his face.
Less than two hours later, police say Ramos also tried to rape a woman after punching her on an F train near the 15 Street-Prospect Park station in Brooklyn.
A conductor stopped the attack, but he took off.
Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
