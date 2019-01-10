Man allegedly lured 12-year-old girl, raped her in Bronx

Police in the Bronx are searching for the man they say lured a 12-year-old girl and then raped her.Police say the suspect approached the victim in a black SUV on Elder Avenue in the Soundview section around 10:30 p.m. last FridayHe then reportedly drove the victim to a location in the Pelham Bay section and raped her.She was taken to the hospital where she was treated.The person wanted for questioning is described as approximately 5'8", 220lbs, heavy set, bald, facial hair, wearing all black.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------