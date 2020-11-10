NYC man allegedly made death threats against people celebrating election outcome

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7840353" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Stacey Sager says the hateful social media posts of Oceanside's Sanitation Commissioner Ryan Hemsley is causing outrage and calls for his resignation.

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- A Staten Island man was arrested Tuesday on charges he "sent multiple death threats via a social media platform" targeting protesters, politicians and law enforcement officers in part because he was upset with the results of the election, the FBI said.Brian Maiorana, 54, was arrested by members of the Joint Terrorism Task Force at his Staten Island home in possession of a semi-automatic glock pistol, magazines and additional gun parts for a .22 caliber gun.According to the criminal complaint, Maiorana's threats began in September and included one post that said "It's come to the point where pipe bombs need to be thrown into these mobs of potentially non violent violent protesters."Two days after the election, Maiorana allegedly posted "The carnage needs to come in the form of extermination of anyone that claims to be democrat...as well as their family members."On Sunday, Maiorana appeared to target Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY: "As the Jew Senator from Jew York said nothing is off the table. The Turner Diaries must come to life. We blow up the FBI building for real. All the alphabet agencies assassination will become the new normal now...that the electoral process is finished."On Sunday he allegedly posted: "All right thinking people need to hit the streets while these scumbags are celebrating and start blowing them away," which the FBI said refers to "those celebrating the result of the 2020 Presidential Election."He cannot possess guns due to a prior felony conviction in Pennsylvania that made him a level one sex offender in New York State.Also recovered at his home was an "anti government movement guidebook" and other literature regarding how to obtain citizenship in a foreign country. He also had other paraphernalia, such as a skull mask, taser and collapsible baton."The defendant has apparently embraced some extremely violent views," federal officials said, in opposing any bail application, calling him a danger to his community.His court appointed attorney indicated he would be seeking medical treatment in federal custody but did not indicate what kind.Maiorana was held following his virtual appearance and a preliminary hearing was set for Nov. 24.----------