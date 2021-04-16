Man arrested after calling Long Island medical facility about lost cocaine

Police say Jose Espinosa had visited the facility in East Garden City and realized when he arrived at his Franklin Square home that he had misplaced the substance.
He called the facility to report the lost property, and an employee located the drugs and notified police.
Espinosa was arrested following an investigation.
He is charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance,
ALSO READ | Data suggests 'breakthrough' COVID-19 cases in the thousands across US
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip