Man arrested in fatal stabbing of teen at Long Island strip mall

Police said 18-year-old Tyler Flach, of Lido Beach, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder. He will be arraigned Thursday in Hempstead.
Police said the brawl, involving as many as 50 teens, broke out at an Oceanside strip mall. Police said the fight appears to have started over a girl.
During the scuffle, Morris, a student at Oceanside High School, was stabbed in the chest. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Police also said this appears to be a targeted incident and said Morris previously received threatening texts.
Video of the attack that's been circulating on social media is being used as part of the investigation. Police said many kids decided to take video, rather than help.
Sadly, the victim's family has seen the video too.
"He was a person that would help anyone, and no one helped him," said Keyanna Morris, Khaseen's sister.
For the Morris family, the timing of Khaseen's death was cruelly ironic.
"He told my mom this is the first time in so long that he's been so happy because he finally found a school where he could be himself with nobody judging him," she said.
"He was so happy." 16-year-old Khaseen Morris is remembered by his sister. Morris died after being stabbed during a brawl in Oceanside, Long Island on Monday. Full story: https://t.co/vbKyclmy6I pic.twitter.com/HAcLBJeVwr— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) September 17, 2019
