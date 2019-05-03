Man arrested in violent home invasion at 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star's house

HOLMDEL, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police have arrested one of two suspects being sought in a violent home invasion that involved one of the stars of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."
The attack happened in May of 2017 on Banyan Boulevard in Holmdel at the home of reality TV star Dina Manzo and her then-fiance David Cantin.
Authorities say the couple had just arrived home when they found two suspects inside, who rushed towards them. Police say the then-37-year-old Cantin was struck several times with a baseball bat, while the then-46-year-old Manzo was punched multiple times.
The victims were then bound together inside the home.
The assailants, who reportedly had their faces covered, fled with cash, jewelry and other personal property.
After freeing themselves, Cantin called police. Both victims were hospitalized, with Cantin suffering significant facial injuries, including a broken nose. Manzo was also treated for facial injuries.
On Friday, police announced that 51-year-old James Mainello, of Bayonne, was arrested and charged with robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, criminal restraint and unlawful possessions of a weapon.
Mainello was arrested at his home and is currently being held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township pending his first appearance at the Monmouth County Superior Court sometime next week.
Further details of the investigation were not released, but the Cantins lawyer, Andrew Brettler, issued the following statement on behalf of his clients.
"We are so grateful to the New Jersey law enforcement authorities, whose diligent investigation over the last two years culminated in today's arrest. Thank you to everyone who has expressed concern for our well-being. We've had such a great support system."
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Detective Wayne Raynor of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 1-800-533-7443, or Detective Eric Hernando of the Holmdel Police Department at 732-946-4400.
