Search for driver who damaged tractor trailer with bat in Staten Island road rage incident

By Eyewitness News
MANOR HEIGHTS, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver who bashed another vehicle with a bat in a road rage incident on Staten Island.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Oct. 11 on the Staten Island Expressway near Clove Road in the Manor Heights section. The incident was captured on dashcam video obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News.

Police say the driver of a Honda Accord with New Jersey license plates stopped short in front of a tractor trailer, then got into a physical altercation with the truck driver. Two other motorists stopped and broke it up.

But after they did, the driver of the Accord took a baseball bat and damaged a window, mirror and front lights of the tractor trailer.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

