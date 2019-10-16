Search for driver who damaged tractor trailer with bat in Staten Island road rage incident

MANOR HEIGHTS, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver who bashed another vehicle with a bat in a road rage incident on Staten Island.It happened around 4:30 a.m. Oct. 11 on the Staten Island Expressway near Clove Road in the Manor Heights section. The incident was captured on dashcam video obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News.Police say the driver of a Honda Accord with New Jersey license plates stopped short in front of a tractor trailer, then got into a physical altercation with the truck driver. Two other motorists stopped and broke it up.But after they did, the driver of the Accord took a baseball bat and damaged a window, mirror and front lights of the tractor trailer.No injuries were reported in the incident.----------