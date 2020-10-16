Man beaten in attempted robbery in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- New video shows a man being attacked on a Brooklyn street as a group of men tried to rob him.

The Orthodox Jewish man was attacked on Bartlett Street around 10:45 p.m. in Williamsburg Thursday.

He was beaten by three men who got away empty-handed.

The victim was not seriously injured but went to a local urgent care to be checked out.

Community activist Dov Hikind responded with a tweet indicating this was an anti-Semitic attack, but police say that is not the case. It is not being investigated as a hate crime.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call the NYPD.

ALSO READ: Exclusive video shows shootout at NYC building

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
williamsburgbrooklynnew york cityattempted robberyattacksurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID testing delayed in NYC yellow zone schools
Religious groups take Cuomo to court over restrictions
COVID Updates: National health officials warn of 'third peak'
AccuWeather Alert: Periods of rain
Exclusive: Video shows deadly shootout at building in NYC
Fact check: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in the non-debate
Trump, Biden go at it, from a distance, in town halls
Show More
Christie says he was wrong not to wear mask in White House
Wall Street executive Ray McGuire joins NYC mayor's race
Man charged after climbing New York Times Building
The Countdown: Trump, Biden participate in dueling town halls
Man shot twice in head inside NYC park; in critical condition
More TOP STORIES News