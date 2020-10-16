Man beaten in attempted robbery in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- New video shows a man being attacked on a Brooklyn street as a group of men tried to rob him.The Orthodox Jewish man was attacked on Bartlett Street around 10:45 p.m. in Williamsburg Thursday.He was beaten by three men who got away empty-handed.The victim was not seriously injured but went to a local urgent care to be checked out.Community activist Dov Hikind responded with a tweet indicating this was an anti-Semitic attack, but police say that is not the case. It is not being investigated as a hate crime.Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call the NYPD.----------