WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- New video shows a man being attacked on a Brooklyn street as a group of men tried to rob him.
The Orthodox Jewish man was attacked on Bartlett Street around 10:45 p.m. in Williamsburg Thursday.
He was beaten by three men who got away empty-handed.
The victim was not seriously injured but went to a local urgent care to be checked out.
Community activist Dov Hikind responded with a tweet indicating this was an anti-Semitic attack, but police say that is not the case. It is not being investigated as a hate crime.
Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call the NYPD.
ALSO READ: Exclusive video shows shootout at NYC building
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Man beaten in attempted robbery in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News