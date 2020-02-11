Man beaten, knocked unconscious in broad daylight on Queens street

By
OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A 61-year-old man was beaten for no apparent reason on Sunday in Queens.

It happened in Ozone Park near the victim's home, and residents tell Eyewitness News this kind of violence isn't new.

Shahhab Uddin has still not regained consciousness

"He was continually bleeding...cut near his eyes," said Uddin's grandson, Mohammad Ahmed.

Uddin is just the latest victim of what some say is a crime wave that has terrorized the area.

Last month, Jamil Hussain was beaten and robbed.

"They attacked just as the train was coming," Hussain told Eyewitness News, "They punched me and kicked me when I fell."

Activist Mike Scala says a lot of times crime does not get reported, because the victims are afraid.

Residents want more police and will meet with officers on Thursday to demand more of a presence.

As for Uddin, it is unclear how he is going to recover.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ozone parknew york cityqueenscrimeassaultattackbeating
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive water main break disrupts traffic near FDR Drive on Lower East Side
Chinatown restaurants suffering amid fear of coronavirus
NYPD lieutenant shot in ambush released, suspect in court
Who is NYPD shooting suspect Robert Williams?
AccuWeather: Morning rain and fog
Vanessa Bryant opens up about death of Kobe, Gianna
Here's where to get a free reusable bag
Show More
Exclusive: Documents paint picture of last few years of LI boy's life
Inmates graduate alongside the puppies they trained
Ban on broker fees on hold for now, judge rules
Bricks litter sidewalk after facade collapses in Manhattan
The Backstreet Boys bringing world tour back to tri-state area
More TOP STORIES News