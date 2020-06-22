Dad breaks into grandmother's Brooklyn home, flees with 4-mont-old daughter: NYPD

BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are searching for a man who kicked in the door to a home and fled with his 4-month-old daughter early Monday.Authorities confirm the man stormed into the child's grandmother's house on Bristle Street around 6 a.m.He reportedly grabbed the girl, Leseth Janes Jordan, and ran.The grandmother, Tawannan Jordan, chased after the man to another residence on Hegeman Avenue, where police believe he may be holed up.According to the grandmother, the father may be armed.Officers are canvassing the area.This is a breaking story. Stay with abc7ny for the latest developments.----------