Man caught on camera burglarizing UWS home, while woman inside

By Eyewitness News
Search for burglar who stole computer from UWS home

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police released video of a man rummaging through a woman's home on the Upper West Side.

The man was caught on security camera inside the home on Central Park West and 89th Street on June 24 at 1:05 a.m.


A 45-year-old woman was inside at the time, but never crossed paths with the burglar.

The woman only realized she had been burglarized after noticing her $2,400 MacBook Pro laptop was missing, prompting her to check her security camera video.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).


