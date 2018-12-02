Man changing tire killed by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn

Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who killed a man while he was changing his tire in Brooklyn.The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night near East 28th street and Shore Parkway in Sheepshead Bay.Investigators say the driver crashed into the victim while he was changing his tire. The victim, later identified as 65-year-old Iosif Morgenshteyn, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police found the suspect's car nearby with a Pennsylvania license plate. They are currently looking for the driver.----------